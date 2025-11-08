Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

