Abbott Laboratories $ABT Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

