25,309 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,216,000 after buying an additional 152,512 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.06 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.