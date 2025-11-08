Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 73.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,362,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,238,042 shares of company stock worth $155,252,726 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $139.01 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.