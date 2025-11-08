Watsco, Inc. $WSO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 81.8% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:WSO opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.52 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.