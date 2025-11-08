ZEGA Investments LLC Sells 27,525 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

ZEGA Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,146.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 321,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 317,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

