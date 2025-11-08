Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Insider Charles Royce Sells 2,533 Shares

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $31,510.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 680,350 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,554. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

RGT stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

