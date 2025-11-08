Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 700.0% increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.
Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.75. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
