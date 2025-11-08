Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 700,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 75.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 209.8% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 395,292 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

