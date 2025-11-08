DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

IONQ opened at $59.07 on Thursday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $2,700,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $185,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,757.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,837,000 after buying an additional 688,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,992,000 after buying an additional 333,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $114,767,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

