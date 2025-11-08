Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -4.150–4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 6.4%

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.85. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.