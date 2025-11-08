PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 267,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after acquiring an additional 605,283 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 32.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

