Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $23.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BH.A opened at $1,757.50 on Friday. Biglari has a one year low of $853.62 and a one year high of $1,850.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,645.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,450.91.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

