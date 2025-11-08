PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 424,260 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,260 shares during the period. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.13% of NexGen Energy worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

