Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

