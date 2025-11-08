Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 133.62%.The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NLOP opened at $29.60 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

In other news, Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 1,012 shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,843.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,887.29. The trade was a 8.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

