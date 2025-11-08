Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 133.62%.The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter.
Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NLOP opened at $29.60 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.
Insider Activity at Net Lease Office Properties
In other news, Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 1,012 shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,843.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,887.29. The trade was a 8.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLOP
Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Net Lease Office Properties
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.