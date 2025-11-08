Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $166.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,937 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $166,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

NYSE ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

