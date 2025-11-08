MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,548,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 215,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

