ZEGA Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

