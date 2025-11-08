ZEGA Investments LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

ZEGA Investments LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.0%

FANG stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.07.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.