ZEGA Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.4% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 225,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

