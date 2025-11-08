ZEGA Investments LLC Sells 240,697 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

ZEGA Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

