Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

