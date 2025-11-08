Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DELL opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

