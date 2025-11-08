Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CB opened at $287.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.