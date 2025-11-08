Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,321 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Corning by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corning by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

