Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF $APUE

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:APUE opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

