Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,775 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2%

SSD stock opened at $170.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.27. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

