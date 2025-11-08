Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stake Reduced by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,435,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 142.7% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

