Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 858 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $140.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.