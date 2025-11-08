Critical Analysis: Q Biomed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Q Biomed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Q Biomed and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q Biomed 0 0 0 0 0.00 So-Young International 1 0 1 0 2.00

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Q Biomed.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Q Biomed has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q Biomed and So-Young International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q Biomed $280,000.00 N/A -$2.05 million $0.05 0.00 So-Young International $200.94 million 2.24 -$80.76 million ($0.87) -5.14

Q Biomed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q Biomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Q Biomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q Biomed and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q Biomed N/A N/A N/A So-Young International -45.56% -4.96% -3.62%

Summary

Q Biomed beats So-Young International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q Biomed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

