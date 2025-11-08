Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 97.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

