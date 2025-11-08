Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $352,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,764,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

