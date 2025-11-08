Keystone Financial Services Takes $221,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $25,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.86.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $256.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

