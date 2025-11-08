Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 109,273 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,273 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:CLH opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

