RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after buying an additional 94,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.