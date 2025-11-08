Keystone Financial Services Makes New Investment in NiSource, Inc $NI

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,420 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $98,682,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NI opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

