RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

