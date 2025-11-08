Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 1,137,586 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $34,791,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 322,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 784,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $93.03 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

