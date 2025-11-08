Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $22.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rialto Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,600,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average of $576.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

