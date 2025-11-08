RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $29.24 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 107,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

