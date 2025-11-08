PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Purchased by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.59.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

