Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

