CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Director Phillip Smith Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Smith sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,661,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,168,459,000 after buying an additional 298,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 962,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

