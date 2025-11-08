Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHOO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.4%

SHOO opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

