Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $22.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 6.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $789,805.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,002.20. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,598 shares of company stock worth $3,600,164. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 33,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,979 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 51.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 56,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

