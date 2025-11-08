New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,133,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,238% from the average daily volume of 84,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

