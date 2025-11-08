Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 target price on Affirm in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,773,000. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 in the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 18.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

