SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Raised to $10.50

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SURO Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

SSSS stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. SURO Capital has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.50 and a quick ratio of 22.50.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2,930.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. SURO Capital’s payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SURO Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,485.50. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SURO Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in SURO Capital by 2,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SURO Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SURO Capital in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

