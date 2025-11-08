Analyzing Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) and Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Gainsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 5.37% 5.75% 1.81% Gainsco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Gainsco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $656.17 million 0.68 $42.82 million ($0.07) -185.29 Gainsco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Gainsco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and Gainsco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gainsco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Gainsco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gainsco is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Gainsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Gainsco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Gainsco

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

